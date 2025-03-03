Lions Were Most Aggressive Team Pursuing Myles Garrett Last Year, Have Been In Contact With Browns

Despite the trade request from DE Myles Garrett, the Browns are dug in on their stance of not trading the star pass rusher.

ESPN’s Kimberly A. Martin reported the Lions were the most aggressive team trying to acquire Garrett at the trade deadline last season.

Jeff Risdon of the Lions Wire added Detroit has reached out to the Browns again since Garrett’s request, but didn’t hear anything on potential offers.

Risdon doesn’t think it’s realistic to believe a trade for Garrett will happen before the draft, if at all this year, because of Cleveland’s unwillingness to move him. That would likely take all compensation for the upcoming draft off the table in a potential deal.

The general expectation is that a starting point for a Garrett trade would be two first-round picks and more, assuming the Browns eventually relent on their hardline stance against trading him.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.