Lions Worked Out Three Receivers

The Detriot Lions officially brought in three free agent receivers including Maurice Alexander, Johnnie Dixon and Taywan Taylor, according to Aaron Wilson.

Taylor, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick.

Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training camp last year. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up.

The Texans signed Taylor to a contract last year before waiving him at the start of the regular season.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, but did not record a catch.