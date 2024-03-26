L’Jarius Sneed Passes Physical With Titans, Agrees To Terms On New Contract

Paul Kuharsky reports new Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed has passed his physical with the Titans.

Ian Rapoport adds Sneed has agreed to terms on a new four-year, $76.4 million extension. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus and $55 million in total guarantees.

Kansas City, Tennessee and Sneed all agreed on a tag-and-trade over the weekend, but there were still details to sort through to officially complete the deal. It’s notable because there were some reports that Sneed’s knee was an issue for some teams.

Those steps appear to have been completed and an official announcement from the teams should be coming shortly.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.