LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr Has Pre-Draft Visits Scheduled With Five Teams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr will meet with the Texans this Sunday and then is scheduled to visit with the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants among others.

Stingley, 20, is considered to be one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft and is likely to be a first-round pick when all is said and done.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and 2020, and he was also a Consensus All-American in 2019.

During his three-year college career, Stingley recorded 73 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.