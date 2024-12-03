LSU OT Will Campbell Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

LSU OT Will Campbell has forfeited his remaining eligibility and will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid.

The junior is expected to be one of the top prospects and a contender to be the first offensive linemen drafted in April.

He plays left tackle for the Tigers but there will be some debate about where his best position is in the pros, either remaining on the blind side or moving inside to the guard.

Campbell, 20, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022, first-team in 2023.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.