LSU QB Jayden Daniels Also Meeting Formally With Bears, Jets, Raiders & Seahawks

According to Ian Rapoport, LSU QB Jayden Daniels has formal Combine interviews with the Bears, Jets, Raiders and Seahawks also on his schedule.

Reports from yesterday listed the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, Vikings and Saints as other teams to meet with Daniels.

Daniels is considered one of the top-tier quarterback prospects in this upcoming class and could be a top-three pick, either to New England or another team trading up.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.