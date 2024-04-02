LSU WR Malik Nabers Taking Top 30 Visits With Cardinals & Chargers

According to Cameron Wolfe, LSU WR Malik Nabers is taking a top 30 visit with the Cardinals on Tuesday and also has a visit scheduled with the Chargers on Wednesday.

Nabers has already visited with several teams including the Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Titans, and Patriots.

Nabers is regarded as a top-ten pick and some evaluators even have him as the top receiver in this draft class ahead of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nabers, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Nabers recorded 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games.

We will have more news on Nabers as it becomes available.