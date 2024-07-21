NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Ryan Grubb, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

According to an ESPN survey, 49ers LB Fred Warner was voted the best off-ball linebacker in the league.

A rival coordinator called him the QB of the defense: “He’s like an elite quarterback in terms of managing the game. Checks, adjustments, unbelievable awareness and instincts. He allows the other 10 people around him to function at a high level collectively because of what he’s able to do mentally.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Mack Wilson believes he still has a lot left to prove entering his sixth season in the NFL.

“I feel like there is still some ‘ehhh,’ they’re not really sure,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “I feel like this year I’ll have a chance to showcase the type of player I am.”

Wilson may also have opportunities to rush the passer off of the edge. He fits what the team is looking for in a defender.

“He definitely is a violent player that pops out on the tape to me, along with versatility we keep talking about,” Cardinals DC Nick Rallis said. “(Wilson) fits the mold of what we are looking for.”

Seahawks

Among the drastic coaching changes in Seattle this offseason was the move to former University of Washington OC Ryan Grubb in the same role. Seahawks QB Geno Smith is excited to learn offense from a different perspective and run the offense the way Grubb intends.

“The good thing for me is I like to learn,” Smith said, via KING 5 Seattle. “I like to study, and so that’s something that I do on a daily basis, and it does help. Repetition is always going to be the father of learning. For me, it’s just about continuing to do the little things like writing notes, taking detailed notes and just being on top of it every single day and really paying attention to every single thing that Grubb says and just the way he wants things done.”