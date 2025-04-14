Ohio State LT Josh Simmons Visiting Two More Teams

According to Adam Schefter, Ohio State LT Josh Simmons will continue his schedule of official 30 visits, taking trips to visit the Saints and Cardinals.

That brings the total number of visits for Simmons, per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, to seven, including:

Simmons tore his patellar tendon last season but is still expected to be a first-round selection and could be ready in time for training camp.

The injury has a similar recovery timeline to a torn ACL but is considered a more challenging rehab.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.