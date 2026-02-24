Malik Willis Could Sign For Over $30M Per Year?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Packers QB Malik Willis will eventually sign a deal worth $30 to 35 million per year in free agency this offseason.

“If Justin Fields gets $20 million a year, what does Malik Willis get? 30? 35? That’s my guess as to what it is,” Rapoport said on the NFL Daily podcast on Monday.

Willis is one of the top quarterback free agents and could end up commanding a better salary than most may expect.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Willis as free agency approaches this offseason.