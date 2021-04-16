Marshawn Lynch Says He Spoke With Tom Brady & Buccaneers About Return Last Year

Last year, Marshawn Lynch says he would not rule out returning to play again in 2020 for the right situation and added that he had received some interest from teams.

Lynch said during an appearance on ESPN TV’s Sports Nation that he specifically spoke with the Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady about a return to the NFL.

“I was specifically speaking to Tom Brady and the Bucs. That’s who I was talking to,” Lynch said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Lynch did, however, say that he is in no condition to return to the NFL at this time.

The Bucs signed LeSean McCoy midseason to round out their running back corps.

The Seahawks Lynch back and out of retirement late in the 2019 season after dealing with injuries at the running back position, but he wound up sitting out the entire 2020 season.

Lynch, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2007. He played three seasons in Buffalo before he was traded to the Seahawks.

Lynch decided to retire after six years with the Seahawks, but later came out of retirement and was traded to the Raiders. Lynch played two seasons for Oakland. He made a brief return late in the season for the Seahawks in 2019.

In 2019, Lynch appeared in one regular-season game and rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown.