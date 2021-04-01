Martavis Bryant Signs With Indoor Football League’s Massachusetts Pirates

The Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League announced that they’ve signed former NFL WR Martavis Bryant to a contract.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season. I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them,” Bryant said in a statement.

Bryant, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. After three years in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Raiders before the 2018 season.

The Raiders released Bryant coming out of the preseason only to re-sign him a few weeks later. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Bryant has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse violations. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League this past January.

For his NFL career, Bryant appeared in 44 games for the Steelers and Raiders, catching 145 passes for 2,183 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown over the course of four seasons.