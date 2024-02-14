Mass Shooting At Chiefs Victory Parade

Update:

ABC News reports one person was killed and at least nine people were injured in a shooting at Union Station in Kansas City near the conclusion of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

All players, coaches and staff are accounted for and were evacuated, per Matt Derrick.

Kansas City police reported that shots were fired in Union Station in KC shortly after the conclusion of the Chiefs’ victory parade at around 3 PM Eastern.

Two armed individuals were taken into custody, according to the official police social media.

Reports from police via Dia Wall indicate there are 10 victims right now who are being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital. It is unclear whether any of those shot are children, however.

So far this is the only information that has been officially confirmed by police.

Multiple reports indicated shots were fired and there was a strong police response at Union Station shortly after the conclusion of the parade. James Palmer was on the scene and says media on site were told to get under the stage after the parade ended.

Our thoughts and prayers at NFL Trade Rumors, for whatever they’re worth, go out to everyone affected by the situation.