Matt Corral No Longer Signing To Patriots Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, there’s been a change of plans and QB Matt Corral is no longer re-signing to the Patriots practice squad.

Corral had been placed on the left-squad list and waived after New England claimed him off waivers from Carolina. It was a little curious that he was re-signing to the practice squad after all that but nothing about Corral’s NFL career to this point has been normal.

Corral, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904. when he was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason

Corral wound up being claimed by the Patriots. New England was set to waive Corral before placing him on the exempt/left squad list, then later waived him from the list.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game, missing his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.