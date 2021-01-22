Matt Patricia Returning To Patriots

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots are hiring Matt Patricia and will have him assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles.

Patricia previously served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator before departing for the Lions’ head-coaching job.

Patricia, 46, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before fired during the 2020 season.

During his three years as Lions’ head coach, Patricia led the team to a record of 13-19-1 (31.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.