Matthew Stafford Had ‘Minor’ Surgery On Throwing Hand

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford had “minor” surgery on his throwing hand this offseason.

A source tells Rodrigue that Stafford elected to have the surgery and that this was a “simple clean-up” procedure.

Stafford was seen on Instagram wearing a small brace on his right thumb, but the good news is that he is not expected to miss any time.

Rodrigue says Stafford should be fully healed for team activities next month.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks a few months ago.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.