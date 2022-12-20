Matthew Stafford Says He’s Not Retiring

In an appearance on his wife’s podcast, Rams QB Matthew Stafford shut down the idea of retiring this offseason, via Holden Cantor.

Here it is from Matthew himself on retirement: pic.twitter.com/S3hUsHlArR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) December 20, 2022

There’s been speculation about Stafford’s status for 2023 given his age and neck issues that sent him to injured reserve this season. Those types of injuries can have serious effects for players even after they’re done playing, and Stafford already has a Super Bowl ring.

However, both Staffords reiterated in the podcast that the veteran passer will be back with the Rams next season.

Stafford, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed back in March and is set to earn a base salary of $1,500,000 to go along with a $12 million signing bonus in 2022.

He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $31 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Stafford appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.

