Melvin Ingram Wants Out Of Pittsburgh, Chiefs Have Made Trade Offer For Him

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh after his playing time has been decreased in recent weeks.

Kinkhabwala reports that the Chiefs have made the Steelers and offer for Ingram, but Pittsburgh ideally doesn’t want to send him to an AFC team if possible.

Kinkhabwala wonders if the Cardinals might make sense as a landing spot for Ingram.

Last weekend, Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers have gotten trade inquiries regarding Ingram and appear to have engaged in some talks.

Rapoport says Ingram’s playing time has been a little inconsistent and Pittsburgh has shown a willingness to move the veteran. He was playing on a minimum base salary, making him an attractive option to other teams.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

In 2021, Ingram has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.

We’ll have more regarding Ingram as the news is available.