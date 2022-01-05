Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson announced on Wednesday he will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Hutchinson has a chance to go No. 1 overall in the draft this coming April after a stellar senior season for Michigan. 

He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, an amazing accomplishment for a defensive player. 

During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games. 

