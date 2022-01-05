Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson announced on Wednesday he will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
GO BLUE FOREVER〽️ pic.twitter.com/CuqtpYp537
— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) January 5, 2022
Hutchinson has a chance to go No. 1 overall in the draft this coming April after a stellar senior season for Michigan.
He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, an amazing accomplishment for a defensive player.
During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!