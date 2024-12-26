Michigan DT Kenneth Grant Declares For Draft

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant announced on social media he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. 

He’s one of several Michigan players who are regarded as potential first-round prospects and have declared early. 

Grant, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a two-time second-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2024. 

During his three-year college career, Grant recorded 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 10 batted passes. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply