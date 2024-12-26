Michigan DT Kenneth Grant Declares For Draft

Michigan DT Kenneth Grant announced on social media he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Go Blue 4L pic.twitter.com/Z46HuY2wHN — Kenneth Grant (KG) 〽️ (@KennyGrant78) December 26, 2024

He’s one of several Michigan players who are regarded as potential first-round prospects and have declared early.

Grant, 21, was a two-year starter at Michigan and was a two-time second-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Grant recorded 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and 10 batted passes.