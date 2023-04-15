Michigan WR Ronnie Bell Has Met With Six Teams

Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell has met with six teams during the draft process this offseason.

According to Wilson, Bell specifically visited the Patriots, Lions and Chiefs and worked out on campus for the Patriots, Lions, 49ers and Saints.

He met with the Patriots following his Pro Day and had dinner with the Saints the night before the workout to go along with Zoom meeting the 49ers and Seahawks.

Bell, 23, was a four-year starter at Michigan. He’s projected to be a mid-to-late-round pick this year.

During his college career at Michigan, Bell caught 145 passes for 2,269 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 41 games.