Mike Evans Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With Hamstring Injury

According to Matt Zenitz, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans received a timeline of three to four weeks to recover from his latest hamstring injury.

That’s right on the border for a potential stint on injured reserve, which would knock him out a minimum of four games but remove some pressure to come back too soon, which is a risk with soft tissue injuries.

Evans missed four games with a hamstring injury last year but the Buccaneers currently don’t think this injury is as bad as that.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.

