Mike Evans Not Expected To Retire This Offseason

Jenna Laine of ESPN writes that based on conversations with sources close to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, it’s “less likely” he’ll retire this offseason.

There are questions about some of the Bucs notable veterans like Evans and LB Lavonte David and whether they’ll be back for another season.

Evans season was limited due to injury in 2025. He still has good years left and it sounds like he should be back for the 2026 season.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Evans has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 14 catches on 32 targets for 140 yards and one touchdown.