Mike LaFleur Name To Watch For Rams’ Offensive Coordinator Job

Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on NFL Network that former Jets OC Mike LaFleur is “expected to land on Sean McVay’s staff” with the Rams.

Garafolo later tweeted that LaFleur heading to the Rams is among the potential options for him this offseason.

The Jets decided to part ways with LaFleur a few days ago and announced that the offensive coordinator was drawing interest from others teams which led to the two parties agreeing to move on.

Rams OC Liam Cohen decided to return to Kentucky after one year in Los Angeles and McVay is expected to make more changes in the coming weeks.

LaFleur, 36, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020 and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Jets ranked No. 25 in yards per game, No. 15 in passing yards per game, No. 26 in rushing yards per game and No. 29 in points per game.