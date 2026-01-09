Mike McDaniel Worth Watching For Buccaneers’ OC Job?

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington mentions former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel as a potential name to watch for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

McDaniel was just let go by Miami a few days ago and he’s been linked to other jobs including the Browns head-coaching vacancy.

Darlington says McDaniel is willing to take on a new challenge including returning to an offensive coordinator role for another team.

The Lions have reportedly reached out to McDaniel in recent days about their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Buccaneers have made a number of notable changes this week including firing OC Josh Grizzard, which means Todd Bowles is once again looking for a new offensive coordinator for the fourth straight offseason.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.