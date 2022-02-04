Mike Pettine Name To Watch For Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator Job?

Jason La Canfora continues to hear that former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is likely to be in consideration for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job under Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings have yet to hire O’Connell but several reports have confirmed that this is the plan once the Super Bowl is over.

Pettine, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

Green Bay opted to move on from Pettine last year and he was later hired by the Bears as a senior defensive assistant.

In 2020, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 9 in fewest passing yards allowed.