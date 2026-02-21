More Buzz About Jets Possibly Transition Tagging RB Breece Hall

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Jets are currently weighing all options regarding impending free agent RB Breece Hall and his future with the Jets.

Fowler mentions that this includes both tag options as well as a potential long-term deal. However, Fowler says that some around the league expect the Jets to ultimately use the transition tag on Hall, which would cost them around $11.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

This isn’t the first time that the transition tag has come up as a possibility for Hall.

The transition tag is cheaper than the franchise tag, perhaps around $2 million or so per Jones. It allows teams the right to match any offer a player gets but does not entitle them to draft picks if they leave.

New York was holding out for a third-round pick to trade Hall at the midseason deadline this past year and turned down a fourth-round selection from the Chiefs.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.