MRI Confirms High Ankle Sprain For Patrick Mahomes

According to Adam Schefter, the MRI confirmed Chiefs Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round win against the Jaguars.

Mahomes returned and finished out the game, so barring something happening during the week to worsen the injury, it seems like he would have a good chance to play in the AFC title game against either the Bills or Bengals.

Mahomes, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2022, Mahomes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns.