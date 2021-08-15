MRI On Jordan Love’s Shoulder Comes Back Clean, Unlikely To Miss Time

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI on Packers QB Jordan Love’s shoulder came back clean on Sunday and the second-year quarterback is unlikely to miss time.

Love was hit while making a throw during Saturday’s preseason game and wound up leaving early.

This is, obviously, a big preseason for Love and Green Bay as the Packers attempt to see what they have in the former first-round pick.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that Love was “dinged up” in the second quarter.

Love later said his throwing arm got hit and he left the game as a precaution.

Love, 22, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 20202 NFL draft.

Love is in the second year of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up for the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career at Utah State, Love threw for 8,600 yards while completing 61.2 percent of his passes to go along with 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the course of 38 games. He also rushed for 403 yards and nine touchdowns.