Multiple Teams In Top-16 Picks Trying To Trade Back

According to Adam Schefter, multiple teams in the top half of the draft have proactively made calls with other teams to try and trade back.

Schefter says so far, however, the interest in moving back greatly exceeds any interest from other teams in moving up.

This is widely seen as a draft that’s stronger in terms of depth but weaker in terms of top-rated prospects, and the number of teams trying to trade back confirms that.

In the top 10 alone, the Jaguars, Lions, Giants and Panthers have publicly expressed an interest in moving back down the board.

The Seahawks, picking No. 9, also have a history of trading down.

It’ll be fascinating to see if more teams become interested in moving up once the first round commences on Thursday night.