Multiple Teams Showing Significant Interest In Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb & Jaelan Phillips

According to Cameron Wolfe, multiple teams have reached out to the Dolphins and are showing “significant interest” in acquiring edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Wolfe notes that Miami has been hesitant to deal away both players, but they now may be willing to make a move after parting ways with GM Chris Grier.

Chubb, 29, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space. The Dolphins restructured his contract again back in March to clear $16.3 million of cap space.

In 2025, Chubb has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.