Mutual Interest Between Chargers & S Derwin James In Extension

Tyler Dragon reports that while the Chargers and S Derwin James are yet to begin contract talks, both sides plan to meet and have a mutual interest in a long-term extension.

James, 25, is the former 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He finished the fourth year of a four-year, $12.388 million dollar rookie contract that included a $7.090 million dollar signing bonus. The Chargers then picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2021, meaning James now has one year left on his current deal.

He returned in 2021 after missing all but five games of the 2019 season and missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

In 2021, James appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, recording 118 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

We will have more news on James as it becomes available.