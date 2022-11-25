Nebraska ‘Zeroed In’ On Hiring Matt Rhule As Head Coach

Chris Low of ESPN reports that Nebraska has “zeroed in” on hiring Matt Rhule as their next head coach.

According to Low, the two sides are hoping to finalize a deal in the coming days.

Pete Thamel confirms the news and adds that there are still some details to be finalized including the $34 million owed to him by the Panthers.

Rhule has been mentioned as a potential candidate for Nebraska for a while now, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Rhule did a good job at both Temple and Baylor before landing the Panthers’ job and Nebraska could really use someone to stabilize the program after some disappointing results from their last few head coaches.

Rhule, 47, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

In the NFL, Rhule posted a record of 11-27 (28.9 percent) in three seasons with the Panthers.