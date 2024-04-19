NFC Notes: Giants, Panthers, Vikings

Giants

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales is trying to create a different culture within the team’s organization.

“I’m trying to create a place that’s great to work at,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “A place that people get excited to come in, excited to sit in these meeting rooms. It’s entertaining, it’s informative, but it’s not too much. And just in general, it feels personal. So just trying to make sure I position myself in those high-traffic places in the building and just make that one touch a day if I can.”

Vikings

Vikings OL Brian O’Neill expressed his desire for QB Kirk Cousins to remain in Minnesota, but he doesn’t seem too worried that his former signal caller headed to Atlanta. O’Neill plans to treat Cousins’ departure as he would any other teammate.

“I have a job and that’s not my job. My job is to block people,” O’Neill said, via the team’s website. “It’s pretty much, when that kind stuff happens, it’s the same as any other teammate who signs somewhere else or goes on, moves on. You call them. You wish them well. You hope they play really bad when they play us.”

“So, it’s no different than other teammates I’ve been close with that have left. You give them a call. You check in on them in the offseason and move on. I talked to Alex Mattison a couple of times through texts in the offseason. It’s no different. Life moves on. It’s a business.”