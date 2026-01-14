Negotiations Between Packers & Matt LaFleur “Up In The Air”

In a radio interview this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said contract talks between the Packers and HC Matt LaFleur are still “up in the air” with no resolution.

Schefter added the longer things go on without a deal, the more likely it is that one isn’t reached.

“There is no deal right now, and it’s a negotiation,” Schefter said via Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse. “When there is a negotiation and there’s no deal, there could be a breakthrough any moment. And I think both sides would like to make that happen. But it’s now 7:37 Central Time on Wednesday and they have been trying to do this for a little while. They still have not gotten it figured out. And the longer it lingers out there, the more you wonder where it’s going to go and how it’s going to result. Right now, how I would interpret it right now is it’s up in the air.”

Both the Packers and LaFleur want to wrap this up soon, one way or the other, to give clarity with the NFL coaching cycle raging on.

“The sooner the better for all involved,” Schefter said. “You need an answer as soon as you can get one.”

The top of the coaching market is around $18 to $20 million per year, and Schefter had previously pinpointed that as a major focus of the negotiations he expected to take place.

Green Bay losing in the wild card round to the Bears, particularly in the fashion they did giving up an 18-point lead, renewed the speculation around LaFleur’s future with the Packers.

However, reports from before the game had indicated LaFleur’s job wasn’t in danger per se, though there was uncertainty about whether the two sides would be able to agree on contract terms.

Schefter previously said he believed the team would prioritize extensions for LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason.

Both will be going into potential lame duck years in 2026, and new team president Ed Policy said this summer when he took the job that he wants to avoid that situation.

The lack of an extension already from Policy led to a lot of speculation that either LaFleur or Gutekunst or both could be on the hot seat with a bad 2025 season. Green Bay started the year strong but fizzled to end with four straight losses after losing OLB Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. The Packers made the playoffs but were once again the No. 7 seed.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington. After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans. The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since. In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time. We’ll have more on the Packers and LaFleur as the news is available.