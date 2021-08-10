Negotiations Between Seahawks & Jamal Adams At ‘Standstill’

According to Bob Condotta and Adam Jahns of the Seattle Times, contract negotiations between safety Jamal Adams and the Seahawks are currently at a standstill.

The Seattle Times reports that the two sides were near an agreement that would make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but talks stalled over contract structure and guaranteed money.

Both parties have not reengaged in discussions over the last week and appear “dug in” at this point in time.

Condotta and Jahns also report that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has informed the organization that he’s willing to restructure his contract to create cap space for Adams and veteran OT Duane Brown, who is also seeking a new deal.

Ian Rapoport recently reported that Seattle and Adams were not close at all on a new deal but the safety was expected to report to training camp and not hold out.

Seattle has previously expressed an openness to making Adams the NFL’s highest-paid safety, so the only question really is how much Adams beats that figure by.

Adams, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks.

The option will cost the Seahawks $9.86 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Adams appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 83 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, no interceptions, and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 53 safety out of 94 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.