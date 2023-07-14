Negotiations Between Jaguars & Franchise TE Evan Engram ‘Up In The Air’

According to Jonathan Jones, contract negotiations with Jaguars’ franchise TE Evan Engram currently appears to be “up in the air” with Monday’s deadline for a long-term deal looming.

Back in April, GM Trent Baalke indicated the team plans to sign Engram to a long-term deal, but the two sides still haven’t reached an agreement after a few months of negotiating.

“That’s the goal… The goal is to get this thing done,” Baalke said at Jacksonville’s pre-draft press conference.

The Jaguars have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term extension, otherwise Engram will play out the 2023 season on the tag worth $11.3 million for 2023.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag will be $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).

We’ll have more on Engram as the news is available.