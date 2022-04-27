NFC Draft Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are not shopping DE Robert Quinn at this point in time. However, Quinn referenced “some uncertainty” during his meeting with new HC Matt Eberflus and other teams are monitoring the situation.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles said WR Byron Pringle told him about his arrest for reckless driving: “It’s not a reflection of who he is at all. You don’t want your guys in the news at all. At that point, it’s disappointing. But we had good conversations about it. We’re in a good place. We’ll keep that between us.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Poles said it’s tempting to get involved in a trade for a star receiver but added he thinks the best route for the Bears will be to draft and develop: “I truly believe in drafting the right players and developing them here and that will help us in the long run. Especially when we see a lot of these top receivers, it’s crazy. It will benefit us to make sure we draft well and develop our own guys.” (Cronin)
- The Bears had a top 30 visit with Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. (Justin Melo)
Lions
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano has heard Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson won’t make it past the Lions with the No. 2 pick. It’s a little more clear which way Detroit is leaning if Hutchinson is off the board and they have to choose between Georgia DE Travon Walker and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.
- When making an appearance on NFL Network’s NFL Now, Steve Wyche said he expects the Lions to select Hutchinson or Walker at No. 2 overall, per NFL.com.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Lions are one of the teams interested in trading for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, though it’s still seen as unlikely he’s moved.
- Fowler doesn’t completely discount the idea of the Lions drafting Liberty QB Malik Willis but thinks it’s far likelier they trade up from No. 32 rather than using the No. 2 pick on him.
- The Lions hosted Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson and USC WR Drake London for visits on the same day, while Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner was unable to take a local visit due to travel issues. (Dave Birkett)
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Packers could eschew a wide receiver in the first round yet again and look to address the position on Day 2. Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton, who ran a 4.28 second 40-yard dash, is someone he’s heard Green Bay likes.
- Georgia WR George Pickens told Fowler he thinks he’ll come off the board somewhere between picks 25 and 45, and the Packers, Chiefs and Cardinals are among the teams that have done a lot of work on him.
- Fowler notes the Packers are interested in a trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel but it’s viewed as unlikely, as per one source: “It would take so much for Kyle [Shanahan] to trade him to Green Bay.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds he’s heard the Packers have done a lot of work on Virginia TE Jelani Woods.
- Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel has most of the Packers’ top 30 visits. Names not previously reported include Tulsa OL Tyler Smith, Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard, LSU G Ed Ingram, USC DE Drake Jackson, Kansas LB Kyron Johnson, South Dakota State LB Jack Cochrane, Tarleton State CB Benjie Franklin, Ouachita Baptist CB Greg Junior, Florida OT Jean Delance and Texas A&M OL Jahmir Johnson.
- The Packers also hosted Texas CB Josh Thompson for a top 30 visit. (Jake Morley)
Vikings
- When examining the Vikings’ plans for the 2022 NFL Draft, Chad Graff of The Athletic writes that it’s still possible for Minnesota to trade up from No. 12 overall and target Georgia DE Travon Walker or Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner.
- Graff thinks it’s unlikely for the Vikings to select a wide receiver at No. 12 given they have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn under contract.
- Graff points out that the Vikings have more insight on LSU CB Derek Stingley given that DBs coach Daronte Jones was LSU’s defensive coordinator last season.
- If Stingley or Gardner is unavailable at No. 12 overall, Graff could see the Vikings trade down and potentially target Washington CB Trent McDuffie, Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Georgia DT Jordan Davis, Ohio State WR Chris Olave, or Clemson CB Andrew Booth.
- Graff also anticipates the Vikings to select a guard or safety at some point in the draft after their first two selections.
