NFC Draft Rumors: Bijan Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions some NFL teams are keeping an eye on the Commanders and what they do with DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
- Now that Washington declined Young’s fifth-year option, both are entering contract years in 2023, which isn’t ideal for the team in 2024. They could trade one now to maximize the return.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions he’s gotten a little late information that Commanders senior executive Marty Hurney has advocated for Florida QB Anthony Richardson. Washington has given little sign otherwise they’re considering taking a quarterback early.
- JP Finlay notes Young and Sweat both could be unrestricted free agents in 2024 and are represented by the same agent.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes while the Cowboys do like Texas RB Bijan Robinson, he’s doubtful they make an aggressive trade up to secure him and it’s unlikely he’s still on the board at No. 26.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Eagles have come up as a team that would like to trade down from the No. 10 overall pick. They only have six picks and could look to add more if the right scenario presents itself.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano is doubtful Texas RB Bijan Robinson is a real consideration for the Eagles and thinks Philadelphia could use both first-round picks on defensive players.
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes a number of people he’s spoken to inside the league believe the Falcons will takeRobinson with the No. 8 pick.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds the Falcons could try to trade back a few spots and still land Robinson, as another team could try to trade back into the top ten for a quarterback, tackle or defensive player.
- Georgia DT Jalen Carter said he expected to be selected by the Eagles at No. 10 overall if he’s still available at that point: “Yes, sir. I believe that,” via Eric Edholm.
