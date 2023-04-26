NFC Draft Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Alabama TE Cameron Latu had a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot had no plans of discussing what the team would do in the draft during his pre-draft press conference.

“We never really want anyone to be able to read this transcript and get any kind of tip about what we’re going to do,” Fontenot said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “We might not make a single trade in this draft, and we might make four. We are never going to close the door on any position. I was just on the phone with someone, another GM who I have known a long time, respect him a lot, he’s a great man, all that stuff, but he could have been selling me a bill of goods because, at the end of the day, he’s trying to get the best-desired outcome for their team, and we are trying to do the same thing.”

“We want to be open,” Fontenot added. “We want to be flexible. We talk through all the different scenarios, and it’s our job to be ready for whatever happens. We are never going to be a team that sits on its hands. If we see a player we want, we are going to try to find a way to get them. I’d be surprised if the phone would ring and it’d be somebody you haven’t talked to yet when you’re picking in the top 10. When you get down to the third round, that’s when you get a lot of those calls on the clock that you are not prepared for.”

Fontenot wanted the fans and media to know that the team is looking to add players in the draft who will contribute to their success for the next four or five years.

“We are not just drafting for today or tomorrow,” Fontenot concluded. “We are not prisoners of the moment. We are going to have these players for the next four or five years, and your needs change day to day, so we want to make sure we are thinking long-term and big picture.”

Panthers Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud said he has “no idea” if the Panthers are considering him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: “To be honest, I don’t know. If you asked me a couple months ago, I probably would’ve had a different answer for you. But I have no idea,” via Joe Person.

Panthers HC Frank Reich said he approached former LB Luke Kuechly about potentially joining their coaching staff and wanted to "plant that seed." In the end, Reich is unsure if Kuechkly is personally ready for a coaching role but wanted the former linebacker to know he's welcome, per Darin Gantt.