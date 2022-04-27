NFC Draft Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers hosted Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller for a top 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said that they would like to select a quarterback at some point in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We evaluate. We spent a lot of time with the quarterback draft class this year. We spent a lot of time with the quarterback draft class last year. Did a lot of work. Obviously, we’re not going to give away what we’re going to do at No. 8, or any other pick, but we could come out of this draft with a quarterback. We want to add to that room, and we will see what happens. We did a lot of work on this class. We did a lot of work on this class, just like we did last year,” said Fontenot via Tori McElheney of the team’s official site.

Fontenot added that they could acquire a quarterback at any point, including signing a free agent or by trading.

“We could draft a quarterback in any of the rounds, or there are multiple ways to acquire quarterbacks, and we want to add to that room, and we will,” Fontenot said. “So, it could be in the draft, it could be after the draft, it could be via trade. We’re not going to limit ourselves.”

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes if the Panthers can trade back and add more Day 2 picks (they currently have none) then drafting a quarterback becomes more palatable, either in the middle of the first round or with someone like North Carolina’s Sam Howell in the second.

Panthers' owner David Tepper has high praise of HC Matt Rhule for establishing an experienced coaching staff that includes secondary coach Steve Wilks, OC Ben McAdoo, STs coordinator Chris Tabor, DL coach Paul Pasqualoni, and OL coach James Campen. (Joe Person)

Tepper also voiced confidence in QB Sam Darnold : “I do think we have a very good quarterback in Sam Darnold.” (Andrew Siciliano)

As for positions they will target in the 2022 NFL Draft, Tepper said that they will take “what’s best” for the organization: “We’re going to take the positions that’s best for the Panthers at the time…I think we’ll be fairly prepared for when we get to our pick.” (Bridget Condon)

Regarding the Panthers carrying a 22-43 overall record over the last four years, Tepper responded that he thinks Rhule is creating a foundation for success: “I am a fan. I don’t like to lose. Who likes to lose? I want to win. But it takes time. It takes a foundation. I do think coach Rhule has done a great job of creating that foundation.” (David Newton)

Tepper added that he’s not considering relocating the Panthers: “The most logical place for the Carolina Panthers to be is in Charlotte.” (David Newton)

Saints

PFF’s Doug Kyed mentions the Saints are a team that could potentially trade up in the first round on Thursday.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the chatter in league circles is the Saints could be planning another big move up the board to make sure they secure a left tackle. Others think a receiver is the target.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Saints have done a ton of homework on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral .

. Saints GM Mickey Loomis mentioned that the Eagles initiated the trade discussion to acquire the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Amie Just)

mentioned that the Eagles initiated the trade discussion to acquire the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Amie Just) Loomis refused to elaborate on the quarterback class in this year’s draft: “Yeah that’s not an area I want to get into.” (Amie Just)