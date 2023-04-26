NFC Draft Rumors: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said the team isn’t actively shopping QB Trey Lance.

“I think there’s a lot of smoke, really, and that it hasn’t been extremely active,” Lynch said, via ESPN. “And it’s not like we’ve put it out there that, hey, we’re taking offers for Trey, call 1-800. It’s not been the process. People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure. But it hasn’t been that substantive.”

Lynch added that he expects Lance to be on the roster and they haven’t given up on the potential they’ve seen in him when they drafted him.

“Absolutely. I expect Trey to be here, and we’re excited about Trey’s ability to compete and what he can do for our franchise just as we were when we drafted Trey,” Lynch said. “And I think the only thing that’s changed this offseason is that Trey’s gone and got himself healthy. He was injured last year. He’s done a really good job of doing that. He’s done some different things in terms of his training this offseason. He’s very encouraged by that, and we’ll see when we get an opportunity to get out there on the field with him. But we have every reason to be encouraged as well.”

Lynch said the team would need an overwhelming offer to deal Lance and said that QB Brock Purdy‘s rehab is something the team has to consider before they think about any potential trades.

“I think you definitely have to take that into account, and we’ve approached it that way,” Lynch said. “As good as we feel about Brock’s rehab, I think we have to prepare for every scenario, but more so we’re just excited about having three really quality quarterbacks in our room and letting those guys go out and compete and vie for a job.”

When asked about rumors revolving around QB Lamar Jackson and QB Aaron Rodgers, Lynch said that the team’s current top-heavy roster construction likely puts them out of the running for top-of-the-market quarterback options.

“You look into everything and we seem to be linked to each and everything,” Lynch said. “I can tell you I think it’s how convicted we are on Brock on this current group of guys…You’re not doing your job if you don’t look into things. A lot of those things, I think, you’re limited by the way our roster is set up. And the other thing is you, what’s your motivation? And while those players, there’s more than just Lamar — there’s tremendous players, MVP-type players. We really like our guys and we like where we’re at. We like our complete roster and how they fit for multiple reasons, and we’re excited about that group.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the 49ers would likely need a substantial return to trade Lance, as a move would leave them with $11 million in dead money. It’s also not out of the question Lance has to play to start the season given the uncertainty about Purdy’s elbow rehab timeline.

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood had a top 30 visit with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said during his recent pre-draft press conference that he would be open to trading the third overall draft pick if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I think if the trade makes sense and it’s the right decision for our team at the time, then we’ll do it,” Ossenfort said, via NFL.com. “If the right move is to sit and pick a player who we’ve done a lot of work on through the process, then we’ll be prepared to do that, so I wouldn’t say that it’s any more likely now as opposed to down the line.” “I have no idea what’s going to happen at one or two,” Ossenfort added. “I think that’s a little bit why when we go through our draft exercises those are the questions that we’re going to have to ask ourselves. So no, I don’t think anything that happens in front of us will dictate what we’re going to do at three.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that while No. 3 overall would be considered rich for Ohio State OT Paris Johnson, the Cardinals do appear to like him a lot. Seahawks The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar points out the Seahawks might have extra motivation to trade down in the draft, particularly from the No. 5 overall selection, because it would lessen the rookie salary pool they’d need to pay their draft picks.

Right now the Seahawks are super tight to the cap and wouldn’t have room to make a lot of veteran additions in the months leading up to the season.

Dugar adds Seahawks GM John Schneider referencing being tight in their budget with both “cash and cap” indicates restructures might not be an option, as that means more cash paid out upfront even if it opens up cap space.

referencing being tight in their budget with both “cash and cap” indicates restructures might not be an option, as that means more cash paid out upfront even if it opens up cap space. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard from several other teams that they believe the Seahawks will at minimum consider Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 5 overall, and that Richardson should be under strong consideration from teams in the top seven picks.

at No. 5 overall, and that Richardson should be under strong consideration from teams in the top seven picks. He adds a lot of teams believe Georgia DT Jalen Carter would be a strong fit for the Seahawks and HC Pete Carroll .

would be a strong fit for the Seahawks and HC . During a recent podcast appearance, Daniel Jeremiah said that the Seahawks may not be interested in drafting Carter after things went wrong with their selection of Michigan State DT Malik McDowell in the second round of the 2017 draft: “Teams I’ve talked to do not expect Seattle. The stuff I got back was the Malik McDowell experience soured them on taking a chance.”

in the second round of the 2017 draft: “Teams I’ve talked to do not expect Seattle. The stuff I got back was the Malik McDowell experience soured them on taking a chance.” ESPN’s Todd McShay says he’s getting a strong sense the Seahawks won’t leave the first round of the draft without a quarterback and they could be in play to take Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud or Richardson with the No. 5 pick.

or Richardson with the No. 5 pick. McShay adds Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker could be an option for the Seahawks at No. 20 with their second pick in the round, as he’s heard a lot of top 20 buzz for Hooker.

could be an option for the Seahawks at No. 20 with their second pick in the round, as he’s heard a lot of top 20 buzz for Hooker. McShay has heard from multiple sources that Carter is not expected to be Seattle’s pick at No. 5, and in terms of defensive prospects they’d prefer Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson or Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr. if they’re available.

or Alabama DE if they’re available. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Seahawks Carroll loves Carter and he had a good top 30 visit with the team. The question is if the team’s experience with McDowell would make Schneider gun-shy about the pick.

Breer adds the Seahawks liked Bills QB Josh Allen when he was coming out as a prospect and there are a lot of parallels to him and Richardson.

when he was coming out as a prospect and there are a lot of parallels to him and Richardson. With the No. 20 pick in the first round, Breer thinks the Seahawks either go true best player available or trade down.

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Seahawks are confident enough in their culture to take Carter, as they’ve made similar gambles on other prospects. He adds some league sources pointed out Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt would be a good influence on Carter as an old-school coach.