NFC East Notes: Micah Parsons, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders K Austin Seibert said his preparation has paid off after hitting seven field goals for the team in a 21-18 win over the Giants.

“That’s why you stay ready at all times,” Seibert said, via Around The NFL. “That’s kind of the nature of the beast right now in the kicking world. It’s just so competitive. You have to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said that Seibert proved he could be relied upon when called.

“What he did establish, right away, (is) that he’s somebody to be counted upon,” Quinn said. “We’re in a performance business and that all counts, but man, you couldn’t have had a better start than him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons called Week 3 against the Ravens a “prove it game” for their defense to show they can stop the run.

“Yeah, I think the mentality is to bounce back, stop this run and show people that you can stop the run,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “I think it’s definitely a prove it game when you get a game like this back-to-back.”

Parsons wants their defense to force Baltimore into passing situations and feels they haven’t done well in that regard so far this season.

“I mean, it’s a great chance as long as we stay in our rush lanes,” Parsons said. “We do what we’re supposed to do but, more importantly, we get them to pass the ball. We didn’t do a good enough job of that. So until we show we can earn the right, I mean, well, we had three drop backs last game. That’s outrageous. That’s not even a football game. It’s like we’re playing pony football over again. So until we fix the fundamentals, I’m not even worried about Lamar [throwing] at this point.”

Cowboys’ veteran LB Eric Kendricks also believes they have a good opportunity against the Ravens to show what their defense is capable of.

“Man, this is a great opportunity we have,” said Kendricks. “We’re playing the Baltimore Ravens, you know what I mean? So it’s like, this is a team that we’ve known these past couple of years to be a serious contender, and this is a huge opportunity for us to show what we’re made of as a linebacker corps. So have a smile on your face when we’re preparing. This is a great opportunity. This is what we love doing. This is what we want to do. Let’s go out and do it. You’re going to get hit in the mouth, but wipe the blood off and get going. Let’s go.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni believes his decision to call a field goal in the waning moments against the Falcons was the right call.

“I’ve put myself in that situation prior to the call, so I felt like in the moment my conviction in the moment was I knew exactly what I want,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “Again, is the outcome always what you want? No. But your conviction in the call, I was completely convicted that kicking the field goal there was the right decision, based on all my studies. Now, I come back and I re-evaluate it, right? And I’m even more convicted, to be quite honest with you.”

Sirianni added that analytics don’t always tell the full story.

“Analytics is a piece,” he said. “League study is a piece. This game always comes down to players and plays, right? What plays do you have the most confidence in to your players in those particular cases, right? And so that’s where your confidence is coming from to go for things on that.”