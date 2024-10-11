NFC North Notes: D.J. Moore, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears have three capable receivers leading the group with D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and rookie Rome Odunze. When asked about Chicago’s pecking order at receiver, Williams feels their quality at the position provides big challenges for opposing defenses.

“I don’t know if we need a No. 1 receiver,” Williams said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I think we got a couple No. 1s, and that’s what makes it fun for us on the offensive side of the ball, because it makes it a hell of a lot [more] difficult for the defense on the other teams for the next 18 weeks.”

Moore recalled his 30-yard touchdown reception against the Panthers in Week 5.

“It was just a dot, we worked that in practice,” Moore said. “When he threw it, I was like, man, it’s a touchdown because I knew I crossed a corner face and there was nobody in the middle of the field. I was like it’s my ball or nobody’s, and 99% of the time, it’s my ball.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they’ve focused on getting the ball to receivers more consistently.

“I would just say that the ability to get the ball to receivers in a more consistent way,” Eberflus said. “That was by design. We hadn’t had a big game like that by the receivers yet. That was most exciting to me.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell expects C Frank Ragnow (pectoral) and S Brian Branch (illness) to return for Week 6 against the Cowboys.

“I think that we had a few more injuries here early in the season that you would hope for,” Campbell said, via FanNation. “Look, I think everything happens for a reason and it worked out for us. It looks like we’re gonna get Frank back, and I think B.B. is in a good place. So it’s good, and now here we go.”

Campbell said Ragnow jokingly showed him he’s recovered by punching and pushing him against a wall.

“Last week, right before Seattle, I walked down there to talk to our trainer and somebody punches me against the wall,” Campbell said. “And I’m not even paying attention because I’m looking at our trainer. And then I get punched again and I realize it’s Frank and he’s trying to show me that his pec is great. That’s his way of telling me, ‘Look how strong I am. It’s good, it’s healed.’ He’s in a good mindset, he’s ready and he wants to go.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson suffered another injury after bending backward on a tackle against the Vikings in Week 4. Watson said he initially feared suffering another season-ending injury and just wants to avoid missing games going forward.

“It did come into my head,” Watson said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I think the only thing I was thinking was, even missing one more game is tough for me. Just don’t want to miss any more games at this point in my career. That was the main thing. I don’t want to miss next week. Obviously, not knowing what it could be, I was definitely thinking of what could be the outcome. I was really just kind of tunnel-visioned on the fact that I don’t want to miss a game.”

Watson thinks all the training he’s done recovering from previous injuries helped him prevent another long-term issue.

“I try to look at the positives of everything,” Watson said. “I think maybe all the training I put into getting my body right for the season is the reason I came out of it with not as bad of an injury, not as significant of an injury. So that’s really just how I look at it, but if I’m able to go out and play this week and only miss one game, I feel like that’s a positive from the whole situation, for sure.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is glad to see Watson participate in individual drills in practice and hopes he returns soon.

“I think it’s a great sign just to have him out there,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we all know what he brings to our offense, to our football team, and we missed him last weekend. So we’re really excited to get him back there, and hopefully he can continue to progress through the course of the week, and we’ll see where we’re at on gameday.”