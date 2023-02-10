NFC Notes: 49ers, Brock Purdy, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy plans to head to Dallas to have his UCL surgery performed by surgeon Keith Meister.

“In terms of the surgery, going down to Dallas for a surgeon named Keith Meister, well known, and he’s the best at doing UCL repairs and surgeries and everything,” Purdy said, via 49ers Web Zone. “So I trust him. He does like 200-plus of these a year, so one of the best of the best. So in good hands.”

Purdy is considering a hybrid surgery with an internal brace in place, but in the end, believes that he’ll be ready to go for training camp.

“Everyone’s saying it would be the best for just my career moving forward to get the surgery and get the repair with an internal brace,” Purdy explained. “Still, there could be some question as to getting a hybrid surgery, which is reconstruction with the internal brace. So we’re going into it thinking the repair with the internal brace, for sure. All the surgeons have said that and that’s what we’re hoping for, and get a six-month recovery in and be ready to [training] camp.”

Purdy said he trusts Meister’s judgment when determining what the best course of action is during the surgery.

“Yeah, that’s Dr. Meister’s call,” Purdy shared. “He’s done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he’s definitely seen this kind of thing happen, and he’s going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it. It’s obviously for the best call for my career moving forward. And he knows what’s best, and he’s going to make the best decision for us, so it’ll be good.”

Purdy explained that the reasoning behind waiting for surgery was at the advice of his doctors to wait for the swelling and inflammation to go down.

“That’s what a lot of the surgeons said is the best way, the best option, so that’s how we’re rolling with it,” Purdy said. “And yeah, they said I’ll be able to start throwing and get onto a program after three months or so and then be ready come [training] camp.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton mentioned in a recent interview that he believes the Cardinals need a culture change.

“I think (the Cardinals) have some of the same challenges there that we have in Denver,” Payton said, via Cardinals Wire. “I think they are very similar challenges. The culture in the building has to be better, it just does.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton said his instincts drove him away from Arizona to Denver: “My instincts were pushing me in a direction with Denver. When the process began at 9 AM LA time on the 17th (of January), that’s the first day I could interview, there they were.” (Kyle Odegard)

Kent Somers could see the Cardinals having a "dark horse" candidate for its head coaching job other than Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals DC Lou Anarumo.

Somers thinks Arizona could look into Eagles OC Shane Steichen or DC Jonathan Gannon.

and Bengals DC . Somers thinks Arizona could look into Eagles OC Shane Steichen or DC Jonathan Gannon.

Rams OC Mike LaFleur isn’t concerned about not being a play caller in Los Angeles and is focused on rounding out the team’s offensive staff and getting to know the team’s personnel.

“For the years in San Francisco before that, I obviously didn’t call the plays, but honestly, it’s not even really on my mind at all right now,” LaFleur said, via Rams Wire. “My mind is totally into let’s finish this staff, let’s get the right people for this offensive staff, and then let’s get to know these players. Let’s figure out what our roster is going to be moving forward and then let’s get the foundation of what this 2023 Rams offense is going to be. Then whatever happens in August through December, I’m going to be there to support and do my part. So not concerned about any of that, and again, excited to be here.”