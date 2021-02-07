NFC Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Saints

49ers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he does not get the sense that Kirk Cousins will end up with the 49ers this year, despite recent internet rumors.

Beyond that, Rapoport is sure that Cousins would be a true upgrade to Jimmy Garoppolo once you factored in the likely cost to acquire him from Minnesota.

“I would never say anything is impossible. As you guys know, this NFL world basically taught us anyone can be traded. That one I would be really surprised about for a couple of reasons. One, I’m not sure that benefits the Vikings. And I don’t know that Cousins is an upgrade over Jimmy G. When they’re both healthy and they’re both playing, are we sure Cousins is that big of an upgrade for whatever it’s going to cost?”

Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu said he had a “great meeting” with the 49ers at the 2021 Senior Bowl. (Justin M)

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington says he expects Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to play two more seasons. He has one more year left on his contract that he signed last offseason with Tampa Bay but has talked to people close to him expressing a desire to extend it.

Saints

Saints’ veteran P Thomas Morstead acknowledged his poor statistical year in 2020 but does not plan to retire now, as he prepared to enter his 13th year with the organization.

“It wasn’t to the standard as expected. I think it’s important to acknowledge that. So, when people are clamoring for replacement, retirement, that just says, ‘Hey, your fans are not seeing what they’re used to seeing.’ If there’s no other reason for a drop-off, other than, ‘Hey, he’s been playing for a while,’ people can say that stuff. So, I just think it is important to acknowledge that. Hey, I understand. I didn’t play to my personal standards,” said Morstead, via Nick Underhill.