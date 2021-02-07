NFC Notes: 49ers, Buccaneers, Saints

49ers
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show that he does not get the sense that Kirk Cousins will end up with the 49ers this year, despite recent internet rumors.
Beyond that, Rapoport is sure that Cousins would be a true upgrade to Jimmy Garoppolo once you factored in the likely cost to acquire him from Minnesota.
“I would never say anything is impossible. As you guys know, this NFL world basically taught us anyone can be traded. That one I would be really surprised about for a couple of reasons. One, I’m not sure that benefits the Vikings. And I don’t know that Cousins is an upgrade over Jimmy G. When they’re both healthy and they’re both playing, are we sure Cousins is that big of an upgrade for whatever it’s going to cost?”
- Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu said he had a “great meeting” with the 49ers at the 2021 Senior Bowl. (Justin M)
Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington says he expects Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to play two more seasons. He has one more year left on his contract that he signed last offseason with Tampa Bay but has talked to people close to him expressing a desire to extend it.
- Darlington adds Brady seems mentally renewed by the move to Tampa and the longer he plays, the more support there is for his TB12 method, which adds another layer of motivation besides the usual money and winning.
Saints
Saints’ veteran P Thomas Morstead acknowledged his poor statistical year in 2020 but does not plan to retire now, as he prepared to enter his 13th year with the organization.
“It wasn’t to the standard as expected. I think it’s important to acknowledge that. So, when people are clamoring for replacement, retirement, that just says, ‘Hey, your fans are not seeing what they’re used to seeing.’ If there’s no other reason for a drop-off, other than, ‘Hey, he’s been playing for a while,’ people can say that stuff. So, I just think it is important to acknowledge that. Hey, I understand. I didn’t play to my personal standards,” said Morstead, via Nick Underhill.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo say there is mutual interest between the Saints and QB Jameis Winston in a new deal for the 2021 season. Saints HC Sean Payton talked Winston up this past week and New Orleans wasn’t involved in trade talks for Matthew Stafford or Jared Goff.
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara refused to wear his NFL-mandated contact tracing device at the team facility all season and it was a major issue. It prevented the team from tracking down his close contacts when he tested positive late in the season. (Jeff Duncan)
- The Saints are facing punishment for COVID-19 protocol violations yet again but it’s not news to folks inside the building. (Duncan)
- New Orleans doesn’t think an interaction with a non-employee at the team facility is where Kamara contracted the virus but it still violated NFL protocols. (Duncan)