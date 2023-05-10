NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Giants

49er s

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that the 49ers got a “starting-level safety” in third-rounder Ji’Ayir Brown .

. According to Fowler, some scouts view Brown as more of a true, downhill-driving safety than a replacement for Jimmie Ward .

. Other teams Fowler has spoken to think the 49ers should consider adding a slot corner to balance out the secondary.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Clayton Tune was the ninth quarterback off the board in this year’s draft but still feels that he is the best in the class.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me,” Tune said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule, and being more mobile than people realize.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler would be surprised if fifth-round QB Clayton Tune saw some playing time early for the Cardinals, considering that Kyler Murray likely won’t be ready for Week 1.

saw some playing time early for the Cardinals, considering that likely won’t be ready for Week 1. Fowler mentions that many scouts had Tune as their No. 6 quarterback in this year’s class and believe he has a real upside.

Giants

Giants DC Wink Martindale thinks that both Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux have limitless potential and went in-depth on what stands out with Thibodeaux.

“I think (Dexter Lawrence), and I think Kayvon (Thibodeaux), second-year player, I don’t think they have ceilings,” Martindale told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “Thibodeaux is an exceptional football player and he’s an exceptional person. I really enjoy being around him.”

Martindale also said he isn’t phased by Thibodeaux’s lack of sacks in his rookie season.

“The screens and the max protection I know for sure, we’re No. 1 in the league facing those,” Martindale said. “You’re not gonna get sacks on those plays, and on top of all that, people understand that we know how to beat protections. When you know the team you’re playing against [can] beat protections, your quarterback coach and the offensive coordinator are saying, ‘Get rid of the ball quick.’ So I think you have those three challenges of not just sitting there which a lot of teams just rush four and play one coverage, and then blame the players when it doesn’t work — that’s not how we roll.”