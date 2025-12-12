NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

49ers

The 49ers designated seventh-round QB Kurtis Rourke to return from the non-football injury this week. Rourke is excited to be back at practice after recovering from ACL surgery he underwent in January.

“I mean, it’s been over a year pretty much since I last played and was able to practice fully,” Rourke said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “That’s why I was excited to open the practice window. Any type of practice, any type of work will prepare me for next year.”

Rourke draws inspiration from QB Brock Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant when being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Having the best example possible (of a seventh-round quarterback) has been a blessing,” Rourke said. “Really, what he’s shown me is how detailed and how focused he is. And if there’s an opportunity out there, you can make the most of it. And that’s what I plan to do. Starting with my practice (window) being open, and then moving forward.”

Cardinals

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN writes that cracks between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals began to emerge in 2022 when the quarterback yelled at former HC Kliff Kingsbury during a Thursday night game against the Saints.

Weinfuss, citing a source familiar with the situation, reports that Murray wanted a part in personnel and draft decisions. He adds Arizona mostly dismissed Murray's requests to add certain players until acquiring WR Marquise Brown from the Ravens in 2022.

Rams

Rams RB Blake Corum said he and RB Kyren Williams feed off of each other. Williams added that their 1-2 punch is something that keeps opposing defenses on their toes.

“We mix it up very good,” Williams said, via LA Times. “(Opposing defenses) don’t know how to attack us both. The 1-2 punch that we got going on is something significant.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said having two viable backs helps keep both fresh for the long stretch.

“Them being able to play off of one another allows them to just be fresher as the season and as games go on,” McVay said.

Williams added that he feels more fresh at this point in the season than he ever has.

“It honestly feels like I’ve only played a couple games this whole season … bodywise,” he said.