NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald, Rams

49ers
- According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel doesn’t participate in running back meetings despite getting so many carries.
- 49ers GM John Lynch said sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell is out of the concussion protocol and could play Thursday if his knee is fine. (Cam Inman)
Cardinals
- Former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald said he isn’t considering playing football this year: “Nothing’s changed on that front.” (Josh Weinfuss)
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said second-round WR Rondale Moore and DT Jordan Phillips are day-to-day: “I doubt they’ll do much over the next couple of days … Possibly, later in the week we’ll be able to get them moving around and see if we can get them ready …” (Bob McManaman)
- Kingsbury added OL Rodney Hudson is still in COVID protocol and up in the air for Saturday. (Weinfuss)
- Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds said the team has to dig deep to not repeat last year’s collapse: “I think a lot about last year. When you look over mistakes in your life, look over results in your life, you might have regrets about and you try to bypass it, that’s when it bites you in the ass again.” (Darren Urban)
Rams
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Rams RT Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee and S Jordan Fuller failed to test out of the COVID-19 protocols in time to play Tuesday night against the Seahawks.
- The Rams ruled out RB coach Thomas Brown and assistant OL coach Zak Kromer from Tuesday’s game. (Lindsey Thiry)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!