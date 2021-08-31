NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Cardinals

The Cardinals finally got star OLB Chandler Jones back at practice this week, just in time for him to start ramping up for Week 1. 

“He brings a lot of juice. We know what type of player he is. We’re hoping it’s a blessing in disguise for him, feeling fresh, feeling healthy going into game week,” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said via the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman.

Jones was out in the midst of a contract dispute with Arizona. He’s entering the final year of his deal and wants an extension, but talks haven’t progressed which prompted Jones to request a trade. While that doesn’t appear like it’s close to happening, Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t sound optimistic about a new contract either. 

“Chandler is a guy we love, he has the respect of the guys in the locker room, and he’s a guy I personally would like to see finish as a Cardinal,” Keim said. “But you know how this business works. It’s not always that easy.”

  • According to the Sports Business Journal, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell will replace Bengals owner Mike Brown on the NFL owners committee that negotiates with the NFLPA.

Rams

