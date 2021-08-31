NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he thought QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Trey Lance both handled the quarterback rotation well in the final preseason game.

“I thought they did a good job,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. “By no means was it perfect, but I thought just the function of it and going in and out and not knowing when it’s going to be — it wasn’t a planned rotation or anything, I was trying to make it situational. I was just doing it mainly off impulse and whatever the down and distance felt like, what we wanted to call. Those guys seemed like they handled it good. I’ll meet with it tomorrow and watch it all with them, which I’m looking forward to, but today I thought it was good.”

Shanahan acknowledged that he will consider a rotation throughout the season.

“We’ve got two guys who can play and we’ve been doing it in practice a little bit, wanted to do it out there in the game, and it’s always going to be an option,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers are hiring former OL Orlando Franklin and current Denver radio host to a coaching assistant position.

“My coaching internship with the 49ers was a tremendous experience, and I was honored that Coach Shanahan offered me the opportunity to continue with the team this season,” Franklin said, via DenverFan.com. “While it’s bittersweet leaving my radio show here on The Fan, the chance to continue learning from Coach Shanahan working closely with my father-in-law Bobby Turner was one I just couldn’t pass up.”