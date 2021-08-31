NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he thought QB Jimmy Garoppolo and QB Trey Lance both handled the quarterback rotation well in the final preseason game.
“I thought they did a good job,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. “By no means was it perfect, but I thought just the function of it and going in and out and not knowing when it’s going to be — it wasn’t a planned rotation or anything, I was trying to make it situational. I was just doing it mainly off impulse and whatever the down and distance felt like, what we wanted to call. Those guys seemed like they handled it good. I’ll meet with it tomorrow and watch it all with them, which I’m looking forward to, but today I thought it was good.”
Shanahan acknowledged that he will consider a rotation throughout the season.
“We’ve got two guys who can play and we’ve been doing it in practice a little bit, wanted to do it out there in the game, and it’s always going to be an option,” Shanahan said.
The 49ers are hiring former OL Orlando Franklin and current Denver radio host to a coaching assistant position.
“My coaching internship with the 49ers was a tremendous experience, and I was honored that Coach Shanahan offered me the opportunity to continue with the team this season,” Franklin said, via DenverFan.com. “While it’s bittersweet leaving my radio show here on The Fan, the chance to continue learning from Coach Shanahan working closely with my father-in-law Bobby Turner was one I just couldn’t pass up.”
- 49ers LB coach Johnny Holland announced that his multiple myeloma cancer that he first got in September 2019 has returned. He will take time away from the team beginning September 6th to receive treatment. (Nick Wagoner)
- 49ers OT Shon Coleman has a strained triceps and will be “out a while” according to HC Kyle Shanahan. (Wagoner)
- Lance has a small chip on his finger and will be out for seven days, according to Shanahan. (Matt Maiocco)
Cardinals
The Cardinals finally got star OLB Chandler Jones back at practice this week, just in time for him to start ramping up for Week 1.
“He brings a lot of juice. We know what type of player he is. We’re hoping it’s a blessing in disguise for him, feeling fresh, feeling healthy going into game week,” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said via the Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman.
Jones was out in the midst of a contract dispute with Arizona. He’s entering the final year of his deal and wants an extension, but talks haven’t progressed which prompted Jones to request a trade. While that doesn’t appear like it’s close to happening, Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t sound optimistic about a new contract either.
“Chandler is a guy we love, he has the respect of the guys in the locker room, and he’s a guy I personally would like to see finish as a Cardinal,” Keim said. “But you know how this business works. It’s not always that easy.”
- According to the Sports Business Journal, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell will replace Bengals owner Mike Brown on the NFL owners committee that negotiates with the NFLPA.
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said RB Xavier Jones needs surgery on his Achilles. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
